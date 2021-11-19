Xi Jinping’s book about his ‘Socialism with Chinese Characteristics’ is now available in Hindi

Xi Jinping’s book, titled ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China’, has been translated into Hindi and many other languages, including Pashto, Dari, and Sinhalese. A book about his doctrine of ‘Socialism with Chinese Characteristics’ has been published in English and several other languages in the last few years, along with Mandarin.

Xi Jinping is credited as the ‘main innovator’ of the ‘Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’. By the second half of 2022, the name is likely to be shortened to ‘Xi Jinping Thought’. Additionally, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, Theory of Three Representations, and the Scientific Outlook on Development have been acknowledged. He provides new and original ideas, strategies, and thoughts on some of the pressing questions of our time.

An event was organised by the Communist Party of China to mark the publication of Xi’s works in the languages of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states. It was held at the multilateral group’s secretariat in Beijing. India is among the member countries of the SCO since 2017. The event was hosted by CPC central committee’s publicity department and China International Publishing Group.

The CPC has positioned Xi as its ‘core’ leader. His status has recently been elevated by the party. As a result of the 19th Central Committee’s sixth plenary session, this resolution was adopted. Nearly 300 top leaders of the Central Committee met behind closed doors for four days before passing the resolution. As a result, Xi Jinping has achieved a prestigious place in Chinese history. The Chinese government has now put him on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, who had similar resolutions in 1945 and 1981, respectively.