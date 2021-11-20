After Austria, Germany to impose lockdown as Covid cases surge

Vienna: German government has informed that it may impose full lockdown in the country as the daily number of Covid-19 cases are increasing. The neighbouring Austria had imposed a full lockdown to contain the spread of the infection. Thus, Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose lockdown.

Germany is shattered by the fourth wave of the infection. German Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned that vaccinations alone will not cut case numbers. Germany reported 52,970 new coronavirus cases and 201 deaths pushing the total deaths to 98,739.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that public life will be controlled in regions where hospitals are filled with Covid patients.

The German parliament .has approved of the new Covid -19 restrictions. As per the new guidelines, the hospitalization incidents will be the new criteria to impose stricter curbs in a region. Also, all employees and visitors of care homes will be tested daily regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not. Also, only people fully vaccinated, recovered or with a negative RT-PCR certificate will be allowed in workplaces and and public transport vehicles .

The Austrian government had earlier made it clear that it will vaccinate the whole population by February 1,2022. Around two-thirds of those eligible in Austria are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and this is the lowest vaccination rate in western Europe. Austria’s infections are among the highest in Europe.