Know how to restore WhatsApp chats history

Mumbai: When we change our smartphones and desktops our WhatsApp chats history can be lost. But it can be restored by following simple steps. We can easily restore the WhatsApp chat history if there is a backup. In order to take the chat backup, open WhatsApp, go to more settings, select chat and then chat backup.

To keep a copy of your WhatsApp chat on Google Drive, enable the automatic backup feature and select its frequency as daily, weekly, or monthly. You only have to use the same phone number and Google account to create this backup.

Also Read: You can look good in Aadhar card now ! Learn how

You need to ensure that your new Android device is linked to the Google Account where your backup is saved. Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number. Tap ‘RESTORE’ when prompted to restore your chats and media from Google Drive. After the restoration process is complete, tap ‘NEXT’. Your chats will be displayed once initialization is complete.

If you want to use a local backup, you will need to transfer the files to the phone using a computer, file explorer or SD Card. For this first you have to download a file manager app. In the file manager app, navigate to your local storage or sdcard > WhatsApp > Databases. If your data is not stored on an SD card, you might see ‘internal storage’ or ‘main storage’ instead. Copy the most recent backup file to the local storage’s Databases folder of your new device. Then Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number. Tap ‘RESTORE’ when prompted to restore your chats and media from the local backup.