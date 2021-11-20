MediaTek Dimensity 9000 launched with Arm Cortex X2 CPU: Details here

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is the next flagship processor to face up against Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon chipset. It’s the first mobile chipset made using TSMC’s 4nm technology, and it’s the first to use Arm’s new version 9 architecture. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is equipped with a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU and six fifth-generation APU cores for AI computation. The new flagship SoC also includes an 18-bit Imagiq Gen 7 ISP, which claims to be the first to capture a 320-megapixel image in the world. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 are also supported.

The first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC are expected to debut in late Q1 2022, according to the company. The chipset features one Arm Cortex-X2 processor running at 3.05GHz, three Arm Cortex-A710 processors running at up to 2.85GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 processors. LPDDR5x 7500Mbps is also supported by the hardware. As previously stated, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC features a flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP design that allows for simultaneous HDR video capture from three cameras. It also adds support for smartphones with 320-megapixel cameras. When compared to the previous generation, the new six-core fifth-generation AI processing unit is expected to provide a 4x power efficiency boost.