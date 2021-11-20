Mohanlal’s ride on BMW M series cycle gets viral

The video of the beloved Malayalam actor Mohanlal, riding a bicycle was a hit on social media the other day. The video was shared on Instagram by Lal’s friend Sameer Hamza.

Usually, social media celebrates whenever the star posts any workout videos, but this time fans got stunned with the bicycle he rode.

The video features BMW’s M- series bicycle. This is the third generation of the Cruise M bike. It was launched in 2014. The fourth generation of the bicycle was recently released. The new one is priced at around Rs 1.60 lakh.

Video here:

Mohanlal with a bicycle still jogs in our memory with his famous characters depicted in films like Chithram, Manichithrathaazhu and Drishyam. Mohanlal’s upcoming movie Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham is all set for a theatrical release on December 2.