Release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced

Mumbai: The release date of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been announced. The film will be released on April 14, 2022.

The film directed by Advait Chandan is the Indian adaptation of the six-time Academy Award-winning film ‘Forest Gump’.

The film also marks Hindi debut of Telugu actor Nag Chaitanya. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios.