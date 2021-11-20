Saudi Arabia sets age limit for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to set age limit for foreign Umrah pilgrims. The Ministry of Umrah and Hajj in Saudi Arabia announced that it will only allow people aged 18 to 50 to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

As per the new guidelines, only fully vaccinated foreign pilgrims will be given Umrah visas. The vaccines must be approved by the Saudi Arabian authorities. The ministry also launched Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps for the pilgrims. These apps will allow pilgrims to avail permits for performing rituals in Mecca’s Grand Mosque and praying in Medina’s Prophet Mohammed Mosque.