Suzuki launched ‘Avenis’ sporty scooter in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India launched its new ‘Avenis’ sporty scooter in India. The scooter has been introduced in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour which will be available as the Race Edition.

The new scooter is powered with a 125cc engine with FI technology and can produce a maximum power of 8.7 PS at 6750rpm and torque of 10Nm at 5500rpm.

Also Read: China imposes fine on tech giant for failing to record 43 old deals

The other features include Suzuki Ride Connect with big and bold Turn-By-Turn Navigation system, Suzuki Smart Connect app that allows it to be paired with smartphones, body-mounted LED headlamp and LED tail lamp.

Price List:

Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green: Rs 86,700

Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black: Rs 86,700

Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black: Rs 86,700

Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey: Rs 86,700

Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition): Rs 87,000