‘Vegan Chicken’ With Skin and Bones: Nestle backs a new startup

The world’s largest food company appears to have been taken in by plant-based meat substitutes as well. Nestle SA is investing in a vegan startup that is developing meat substitutes. A fake bone and skin will also be applied to the ‘chicken’, giving it a realistic appearance.

Sundial Foods, based in California, has received funding of about $4 million from Nestle, Bloomberg reported. Funding will be used to begin production of the plant-based meat substitute food as the food company plans to launch ‘vegan chicken wings’ in the San Francisco Bay Area and then spread to the rest of the state.

Nestle is investing heavily in vegan products as a steady number of consumers are ditching animal products citing health and environmental concerns. The Swiss company is also involved in the development of cultured meat, according to reports. The vegan venture was founded by Jessica Schwabach and Siwen Deng after they met at the University of California Berkeley’s Alternative Meat program in 2019.

Read more: Government to retrofit diesel vehicles older than 10 years with electric kits

This company is developing chicken wings with eight easy-to-recognize ingredients, including chickpeas, sunflower oil, and water. Additionally, the chicken is low in saturated fat and has the same amount of protein as that of normal chicken. The demand for plant-based substitutes for favorite foods, such as sausage and burgers, has soared. In a recent study, scientists were able to create Japan’s famed Wagyu beef in a lab.