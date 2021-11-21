18 huts destroyed in a massive fire due to short circuit

Agartala: At least 18 huts were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at the Hampsapara Bru camp in Tripura on Sunday. The fire was caused due to a short circuit. The authorities shifted the affected families and has provided necessary help.

The Bru camp is a shelter camp for internally displaced Bru community. The community is indigenous to northeast India and resides mostly in Tripura, Mizoram and Assam. Thousands of Bru community members are residing in temporary shelter camps in Tripura. They had migrated from Mizoram in late nineties due to militant attacks.