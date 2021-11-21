600 migrants from 12 countries rescued from two trucks

Mexico City: Authorities in Mexico rescued 600 illegal migrants from 12 countries. 145 women and 455 men were found hidden in the back of two trucks.

The illegal migrants include 401 from Guatemala, 53 from Honduras, 40 from the Dominican Republic, 37 from Bangladesh, 27 from Nicaragua, 18 from El Salvador, 8 from Cuba, 6 from Ghana, 4 from Venezuela, 4 from Ecuador, a man from India and a man from Cameroon. The people detained would either be sent home or given the chance to have their stay in Mexico regularized.

Also Read: 75 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast

Illegal migrants from several parts of the globe use Mexico as a transit point for entering the USA. As per the data released by the National Migration Institute in Mexico, around 1.7 million people tried to enter the US from Mexico between October 2020 and September 2021.