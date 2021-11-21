A deluge of offers!!! Black Friday is coming; Read on

Amazon India is all set for their largest online shopping festival, Black Friday. Black Friday offers an opportunity for the products of small and big brands in different countries to make great strides in the international market. There are many Indian companies out there to take advantage of this opportunity. As part of Amazon’s global sales program, 70,000 Indian exporters are gearing up to showcase their ‘Made in India’ products to consumers around the world.

The company announced that exporters will be launching a number of new products on Amazon’s global websites ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The Black Friday and Cyber ??Monday sales start on November 25 and end on the 29th. It has been announced on Amazon’s global websites that more than 52,000 new products from Indian exporters will be launched during the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon customers worldwide can find and buy a wide range of products in different categories. You can buy smartphones, smart TVs, kitchen accessories, toys, clothes, office products, jewellery and furniture at the offer price. Hundreds of thousands of ‘Made in India’ products from Indian exporters are already being sold on Amazon’s international websites around the world.

Statistics show that retailers in India are making huge profits through Amazon. About 70,000 exporters from India are registered with Amazon Global Selling. Over the past three years, these companies have exported $ 300 billion worth of products through the Amazon system. Indian companies are hoping to reap huge benefits by applying this strategy even during Black Friday. In the last three years, 30 million consumers in 200 countries have bought Indian products.