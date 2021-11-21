Air Pollution- School kids to remain at home indefinitely ; read on ..

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education in New Delhi has announced that all schools in the national capital will remain shut indefinitely for offline classes. The authority took this decision after considering the poor air condition in the Capital city .

Earlier on November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced one week holiday for schools. The Delhi government also banned construction and demolition activities till November 21 to tackle the air pollution. It had also ordered its employees to work from home till Sunday.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi remained ‘very poor’ on Sunday morning. Delhi recorded air quality index (AQI) of 382 on Sunday. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting with senior officers on Monday to review the restrictions to be imposed to reduce the high pollution levels .