Andhra Pradesh CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did an airborne inspection of flood-affected regions in the Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts on Saturday.

The CM came to Kadapa by special flight in the morning, accompanied by Home Minister M. Sucharita and Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy. He then boarded a helicopter with his Cabinet colleagues for a four-hour aerial reconnaissance of the flood-ravaged districts.

Jagan was briefed on the flood disaster at Kadapa airport by Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, District Collector Vijaya Rama Raju, and senior officials from the irrigation, Roads and Buildings, and police, with a focus on the rescue operation at the Cheyyeru river tragedy in Rajampet division, where eight people died.

The aircraft inspection encompassed the severely damaged Tirupati municipal corporation, the Somasila project belt spanning Nellore and Kadapa districts and the Rajampet division, according to authorities.

Following the assessment, the Chief Minister flew to Tirupati International Airport, from where he took a special flight back to Vijayawada.

Jagan was briefed by Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan on the flooding of low-lying regions in the Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations, as well as damage to roads and crops.

The Chief Minister directed officials to concentrate on rehabilitation efforts and the evacuation of displaced individuals as needed. He also inquired about the actions taken to provide food help in the impacted areas, as well as the distribution of medications to those in need. He also warned officials to be vigilant about the danger of tank leaks and floods.