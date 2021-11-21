Banks to remain shut for 4 days in this week

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for four days this week. Bank holidays are declared by the apex bank of the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and they have declared 17 bank holidays in the month of November.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Also Read: This old 1 rupee coin will make you a millionaire

Bank Holidays:

November 22, 2021: Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

November 23, 2021: Banks in Shillong will be closed on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem.

Apart from the dates listed above, banks will be closed on November 28 due to Sunday, and on November 27, due to the fourth Saturday.