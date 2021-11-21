BGMI Update 1.7; Here’s all you need to know

Krafton has released a new update for Battleground Mobile India (BGMI). The game’s latest update, version 1.7, adds a new League of Legends-inspired mode, as well as new gameplay mechanics and unique bonuses. In addition, Krafton has announced a special partnership with Liverpool FC, in which players will receive exclusive incentives. The Recall, an India-specific event in Battlegrounds Mobile, is also coming to India. Aside from bug repairs and improvements, the update also includes month 5 of the Royale Pass.

Krafton on Friday announced through a press release that it is rolling out with version 1.7 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update will bring a new Mirror World mode to the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps from November 19. You will need the Mode checkbox enabled to access the new Mirror World mode. Once enabled, Mirror Island appears after the players have played on the map for some time. Players can enter Mirror Island through the Wind Wall portal on the ground. Once in, players get to play as one of the four characters — Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi — of League of Legends and Arcane.