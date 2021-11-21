Box office collection for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi earns Rs 261 crore worldwide on Day 16

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, has wowed the audience. Even after more than two weeks since its debut, the film’s box office performance has remained consistent. Fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have come to the theatres in droves to witness their favourite actors. The film grossed Rs 261.03 crore on Day 16 of its release.

Sooryavanshi is already a box office success, and it is anticipated to surpass the Rs 300-crore mark in the near future. The film’s worldwide box office collection as of Day 16 was Rs 261.03 crore. It’s over Rs 4 crore more than the previous day’s total of Rs 256.72 crore.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, ‘#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office Week 1 – 190.06 cr Week 2 – 66.66 cr Week 3 Day 1 – 4.31 cr Total – 261.03 cr’.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s police franchise, which began in 2011 with Ajay Devgn’s Singham. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn make cameo appearances in the new flick. Shetty is collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time in this film. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film’s premiere was twice postponed. Aila Re Aillaa, Sooryavanshi’s debut song, was released on October 21 and quickly became the most popular Bollywood film song in 24 hours. Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez are producing the film in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.