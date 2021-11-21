‘Committed to build new India’: Yogi Adityanath shares picture with PM Modi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared photos of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, captioning ‘committed to build a new India’.

‘We have embarked on a journey. We have dedicated our everything and pledged to build a new India which will touch the heights beyond the sky with new light’, Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference. He has reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi today evening. A wide range of issues including violence perpetrated by the Maoists, action against terror modules and cyber-crime were discussed during the DGP-IGP conference on Saturday, which was attended by Modi.

Elections for the 403-seats Uttar Pradesh Assembly are scheduled for early next year. Among the five states where assembly polls are scheduled early next year, Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most important one for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and it has already started putting in efforts for the election campaigns coming up.