DRC gold mine attack: One soldier killed, 8 Chinese citizens kidnapped

Kinshasa: One soldier was killed and eight Chinese citizens were kidnapped on Sunday in a gold mine attack that took place in the province of South Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The gold mine reportedly belonged to the Chinese company ‘Bayond Mining’ in the locality of Mukera. The attack took place today morning by unknown assailants, reported Sputnik.

The administrator of the Fizi territory, Kawaya Aime has informed the media that two more soldiers were kidnapped. ‘Several shots were fired at the Chinese site. The military fired back and, unfortunately, one of them was killed and another one was seriously injured. The investigation continues, and we have ascertained that eight Chinese were kidnapped by these offenders’, Christophe Bonanee, the head of the Mukera civil society said.