Dutch police open fire at Covid-19 protestors, three hospitalised

Dutch authorities reported that three people were being treated in a Rotterdam hospital on Saturday after being shot by the police during a violent demonstration against Covid 19 regulations.

Several hundred rioters set fire to cars, burnt fire crackers and stoned the police during Friday’s riots. Police fired warning shots and used water cannons as a response.

On Saturday, Rotterdam police announced the arrest of 51 people, half of them were under the age of 18.

‘Three rioters were wounded when they were hit by gunfire; they are still in the hospital,’ police said, after reporting three injured.