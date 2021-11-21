Facebook to pay creators up to $50,000 to use Live Audio Rooms: Report

Facebook, which is owned by Meta, is apparently paying creators up to $50,000 to use the Live Audio Rooms feature of the platform which is a competitor to Clubhouse’s audio chat app. According to reports, Facebook is offering tens of thousands of dollars to bands and other celebrities to host sessions on its new live audio service.

‘Production companies working for Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms, have contacted music artists and social media stars in recent weeks offering payment packages to host Facebook Live Audio Rooms, according to two people with direct knowledge of the outreach’, a report said on Thursday.

As per the article, Facebook is giving $10,000 to $50,000 per session on its five-month-old live audio platform, plus a charge for guests of $10,000 or more to artists and other producers.

The social media platform expects creators to present four to six 30-minute sessions. Live Audio Rooms made their debut in the United States in June.

In July this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the social network will pay $1 billion to creators by the end of 2022. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, is doing the same to bolster Reels, a TikTok competitor, by paying creators up to $35,000 to upload on the platform.

TikTok also offers a Creator Fund, while Twitter’s audio function, Spaces, has a paid accelerator programme.