‘Farm laws will be formed again later if needed’: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said that the Union government may form farm laws again. He said that the government repealed the laws as farmers were adamant.

‘Government tried to explain to farmers the pros of farm laws. But they were adamant about repeal. Government felt that it should be taken back and formed again later if needed but right now they should repeal as farmers are demanding’, said Kalraj Mishra.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws.

Earlier, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said that for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi nation come first and that is why the farm laws were rolled back. He also claimed that the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming assembly elections.