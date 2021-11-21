Geoff Allardice appointed as permanent ICC CEO

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday that former Australian Cricketer Geoff Allardice has been appointed as the organisation’s permanent CEO. Allardice has served more than eight months in the role on an interim basis. The former first-class cricketer has served as the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years, having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia.

‘I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO on a permanent basis. He has shown tremendous leadership qualities during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021’, Greg Barclay, ICC Chair notified in an official release. ‘Geoff has unrivalled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle’, he added.

Also read: Indonesia Masters Super 750 Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out at semifinals

Allardice responded that it is a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC. ‘I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth. My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with Members to deliver long-term success and sustainability. I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team’, Allardice said.