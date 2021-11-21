Guru disciple chargesheeted in the Narendra Giri death probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its chargesheet in the matter of the unnatural death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Acharya Narendra Giri, against his student Anand Giri and two others on Saturday.

On September 20, Narendra Giri, the former president of India’s greatest organisation of saints, was found dead in Baghambari Math near Allahabad under mysterious circumstances.

The CBI has accused Anant Giri, Addhya Tiwari, priest of Allahabad’s Bade Hanuman Temple and his son Sandeep Tiwari of criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide. The name of the seer’s followers, Anand Giri, and two others were included in a claimed suicide note retrieved from the scene of the occurrence. All three have been taken to jail by the authorities.

On the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP administration recommended that the case be investigated by the CBI. An 18-member SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this year, and Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. He has been lodged at Prayagraj’s Naini Central Jail since September 22.