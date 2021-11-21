Hamas gunman who killed a man, shot dead by Israeli police

Israeli officials say that a shooter from the Islamist group Hamas shot and killed an Israeli and injured three others in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before being shot and killed by the police.

The attack, the city’s second in four days, took place near one of the entrances to the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site. The site is revered by Jews as the ruins of two ancient temples.

The gunman was described by Hamas as being a leader in East Jerusalem, one of the areas which Palestine desire to claim.

The United Kingdom outlawed Hamas on Friday, aligning London’s position with that of the United States and the European Union.