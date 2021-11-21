Houthi movement in Yemen says that Saudi Arabian cities are attacked!

Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is affiliated with Iran, said on Saturday that it had shot 14 drones into Saudi Arabian cities, including Saudi Aramco complexes in Jeddah.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen announced that three drones launched into southern Saudi Arabia and a fourth over Yemen had been destroyed. According to the report, the organisation ‘failed to launch two ballistic missiles,’ which landed within Yemen.

In a televised press conference, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said that the group had struck Aramco’s refineries in Jeddah, as well as military sites in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, Jizan and Najran.

Sarea’s statement had a few inaccuracies in it. It misspelt the name of Jeddah’s international airport and misidentified the location of King Khalid’s base, claiming it was in Riyadh when it is actually in the kingdom’s south.

Later on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had hit 13 targets in Yemen during a military operation against the Houthis.