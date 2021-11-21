LG introduces Nvidia GeForce Now cloud service for gaming

LG said on Thursday that it is teaming up with Nvidia to offer its TV users the GeForce Now online gaming service. Users of select LG TVs will be able to try out the cloud gaming software as part of a beta test. In addition, the South Korean tech titan has revealed that Apple Music will have a native app for its TVs. For a limited time, new users to Apple’s music streaming service will receive it for free. Both of these features require LG smart TVs to run the company’s webOS operating system.

Users of LG’s 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TVs in 80 markets will be able to participate in a beta test for Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, starting in 2021. With a suitable controller, users will be able to play more than 35 free-to-play games. Rocket League, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy are among the games accessible to beta testers. Players will be able to play these games at a resolution of up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.