Mamata Banerjee set to visit Delhi from 22-25 November

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi from November 22 to November 25. The Trinamool Congress supremo would hold talks with numerous Union Ministers and address state issues during her three-day visit to the national capital.

Mamata Banerjee is also expected to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although the date will be confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Trinamool Congress leader’s visit to the capital comes only a week before the parliament winter session. The action by the West Bengal CM signals an attempt to bolster the elusive opposition to the ruling BJP at the federal level. Banerjee is also expected to travel to Mumbai around December 1 to seek funding for the Bengal Global Business Summit.

She had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first trip to the Capital since the Trinamool Congress reclaimed power in the Bengal Assembly elections. The CM had met the Prime Minister during her previous visit to the city.

She had met other political chiefs including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during this visit.