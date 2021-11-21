Manchester United takes tough measures; shows manager the exit door. Read the news here

Manchester United terminated manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 loss to the Watford, which caused the team to drop to the seventh place in the Premier League.

Former United player Michael Carrick, a member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will lead the team for The Champions League match against Villarreal, with the club stating that they will then look to appoint an interim manager to lead the side until the end of the season.

In July, Norwegian Solskjaer, 48, signed a three-year contract extension until 2024, but he was dismissed after United lost five of their last seven league games, including defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

‘Manchester United has announced that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has resigned. Ole will always be a Manchester United legend and we regret having to make this difficult decision,’ United made the announcement in a statement.