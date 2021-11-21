‘Modi is the biggest actor in the country’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Barabanki: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the biggest ‘nautankibaaz’ (actor) in the country. Owaisi stated that Modi had entered into the political world by accident, otherwise he would have given the actors in the film industry a run for their money.

‘Prime Minister Modi is the biggest ‘nautankibaaz’ in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi’, Owaisi said in a public meeting in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. ‘After announcing the repeal of three farm laws, the Prime Minister had said that there had been some shortcoming in his ‘tapasya’ (penance). This tells us what a big actor our Prime Minister is’, he added.

Owaisi further said that the real ‘tapasya’ was done by the farmers in their protests during which around 750 of them died. He also said that Modi doesn’t leave any chance of turning himself into a hero, and the announcement to the repeal of the farm laws was to appease farmers in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.