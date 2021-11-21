‘Nation comes first for PM Modi’ : BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on repealing farm laws

Lucknow: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said that for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi nation come first and that is why the farm laws were rolled back. He also claimed that the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming assembly elections.

‘BJP will cross the 300-seat mark in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Farm laws has nothing to do with elections. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the nation comes first. Farm laws are repealed. It can be made again and brought back It does not take any time. I thank Modiji for choosing between the bill and the nation. He has dealt a strong blow to people who have bad intentions and chanted the slogan ‘Long live Khalistan, long live Pakistan’, said Sakshi Maharaj.

Also Read: Sleeper cell module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, five arrested

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the three farm laws passed by the parliament will be rolled back. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for the last one year. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting on November 24 during which it will give its nod to the proposal to withdraw the laws.