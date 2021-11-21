Neeraj Madhav hits trending list again; ‘Panipali-2’ goes viral

After his hit song ‘Panipali’, actor Neeraj Madhav hit the trending list again with the second part of the song ‘Panipali-2. The song starting ‘Saralede Mole Ponninte Karale’ has hit trending list, within a day of uploading, and went viral on social media.

Like his previous songs, Neeraj himself has written the lyrics and performed the song. Like other videos, his dance moves are one of the major attractions of the new album too. The music video is produced by musician Anand, alias Arcado.

Neeraj Madhav, a well-known Mollywood actor has done 12 music videos including rap songs and music albums. The first part of the song, ‘Panipali’ was released in June 2020 during lockdown, and went crazily viral on social media.