Over crowded van rams into container on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; 4 killed, 8 injured

Mumbai: Four of a family, including a two-year-old were killed when their overcrowded van rammed into a container on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Manor in Palghar district on Sunday evening. Eight other passengers, including two minors, who were also seated in the van have sustained injuries. The victims, residents of Dandi in Tarapur, were returning home after a visit to Virar’s famous Goddess Ekvira temple at Virar (East) after their van rammed into the rear of a container.

The deceased, identified as, Rakesh Tamore, 42, Hemant Tare, 60, Sushma Arekar, 32, and Sarvajna Arekar, 2, died on the spot while the injured are under treatment at Global Hospital, Manor. The victims are all fishermen. According to police, the accident took place at Avandani village, near Dahanu at around 6pm. ‘The driver collided with the container on the Ahmedabad lane. The multi-axle container sped away as the driver was unaware of the mishap’, Inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Manor police station said.

Also read: TV anchor attacked by armed men in Kabul

The condition of at least four victims are in serious condition. We have registered a case of an accident and will register a first information report for causing death due to negligence, under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, against the deceased driver Tamore, after we take the statements of the injured victims, Kasbe added.