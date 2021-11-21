‘People who have suffered false rhetoric are not ready to believe PM Modi’s words’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Reacting to the announcement by Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) stating the continuation of the protest till the farm laws are repealed, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that people who have ‘suffered false rhetoric’ in the past are not ready to believe the words of the prime minister on repealing the farm laws.

‘People who have suffered false rhetoric are not ready to believe the words of the PM’ Gandhi tweeted on Sunday, adding #FarmersProtestContinues in English and Hindi.

Today, the farmer unions headed by Samyukt Kisan Morcha have decided today to continue their year-long agitation at Delhi’s borders even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to withdraw the three farm laws. The Union leaders had welcomed the decision of Centre to repeal the farm laws, and raised further demands including the legal guarantee of MSP and ex-gratia for the families of deceased farmers.

