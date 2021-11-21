Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making seditious remarks

On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) filed a police complaint against Kangana Ranaut, alleging that she made ‘seditious’ statements on social media. The complaint was submitted against the actress at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi by IYC national secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the legal cell of the outfit.

Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) official, condemned the actress for allegedly making insulting statements against Sikhs and asked the government to take strict action against her. ‘She should either be put in mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from the government for her hateful content on Instagram’, Sirsa tweeted.

According to the complaint filed by the Congress’ youth wing, Kangana Ranaut posted Instagram stories after PM Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre would abolish 3 disputed farm rules, dubbing India a ‘Jihadist Nation’ and calling for dictatorship in the nation.

‘Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million (78 lakh) people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the republic of India’, it said.

Pandey said the complaint was made in order to launch a FIR against the actress under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 124A (sedition), 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause disturbance of the peace), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).