Smuggled gold worth Rs 2.13 crore seized by DRI at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Sunday seized smuggled gold worth Rs 2.13 crore from two passengers at Nedumbassery International Airport. The passengers, identified as Manivasan and Bakruddin Hussain, were carrying 4.24 kilograms of gold.

The gold, smuggled on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah on Sunday morning, was hidden in separate pockets inside the jeans and undergarments worn by the passengers. The officials from the DRI unit in Kochi conducted an inspection at the airport after receiving a tip-off. The suspects were apprehended after they got off the plane. The accused men were produced before a magistrate and were remanded.