State to hold offline classes on alternate days of grades 9 to 12

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has instructed all schools to hold physical classes on alternate days for standards 9th to 12th. The board has asked schools to hold classes for the 10th and 12th standards on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and classes for the 9th and 11th standards on Tuesday and Thursday.

The West Bengal government reopened schools in the state on November 16th. Schools in the state were shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schools reopened in February for Classes 9-12 but were later forced to shut down due to the Bengal Assembly elections and a second wave of the coronavirus.