‘Super foods’ that helps increase sperm count

Infertility is one of the major health problems that many couples face today. This has become major health issue and the changes in lifestyle and diet is one of the main reasons. Infertility can be caused by a variety of factors, including lack of exercise, high-fat diets, stress, work conditions, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updates that poor sperm shape and mobility and low sperm count are important causes of male infertility. A person’s diet can lead to poor semen quality.

Here are some foods that helps increase sperm count:

Vegetables and fruits: Leafy vegetables and fruits contain antioxidants and lycopene. All these helps to increase sperm count. Eating more fruits and vegetables improves sperm count and mobility.

Fenugreek: A recent study found that regular consumption of fenugreek can help improve sperm count.

Egg: Eggs are a healthy food to increase sperm count as they contain protein. The nutrients contained in the egg help in the production of healthy sperm and improve fertility.

Banana: Vitamins A, B1 and C in bananas help the body to produce healthy and strong sperm cells. The number of sperm also depends on these vitamins. Bananas are rich in these vitamins and also contain a rare enzyme called bromelain. This enzyme prevents inflammation and helps the body to improve the quality and number of sperm.

Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate contains the amino acid L-arginine HCL. It has been shown to cause high sperm count.