This old 1 rupee coin will make you a millionaire

Mumbai: You can be a millionaire if you have an old 1 rupee coin. The coin was recently auctioned for Rs 10 crore in an online platform. This particular coin was printed in 1885 and is of British era.

Old coins and notes have much more value than you think. People who collect these are ready to give any amount of money.

Know how to sell old coins:

First create an ID in online retail platforms like OLX, Coin Bazzar or indiamart.com. Register as a seller in these platforms. Upload a photo of your ancient coin to this website. People who buy antiques will contact you if they are interested in this coin.