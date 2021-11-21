Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress youth leader was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants at Canning in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The deceased is identified as Maharam Sk, a local leader of TMC.

As per police, Maharam Sk was returning from the party office and some miscreants came in an auto and stopped near him and fired two bullets in close range. He was rushed to a hospital but died on Sunday afternoon.

TMC alleged that BJP is behind the murder of the party worker. BJP has rejected the allegation and said that the internal fighting in the TMC is behind the murder.