TV anchor attacked by armed men in Kabul

Kabul: Ahmad Baseer Ahmadi, a TV anchor from Ayna TV channel alleged that he was beaten by a number of armed men in PD 9 of Kabul city, on his way to home.

‘They hit me on my head with a pistol’, he said, adding, ‘The journalists and media workers are really at risk. Those who said that the journalists are safe, are the ones who left the country and live outside of Afghanistan’. ‘The opened fire. One bullet hit the wall and another hit the ground. They hit him on the head with a pistol and broke his teeth’, Mohammad Nadir, a witness said.

Meanwhile, journalists called on the Islamic Emirate to initiate a serious investigation into cases of violence against media persons, reported Tolo News. More than 30 cases of violence were recorded in the past three months. Based on a survey conducted by the Afghanistan National Journalists’ Union after the fall of the former government, nearly 70% of the media workers have become jobless. The survey shows that over 80% of the media organizations have stopped operating.