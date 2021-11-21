Union Cabinet likely to take up withdrawal of three farm laws for approval on Nov 24: Report

New Delhi: Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three farm laws for approval on November 24, reported ANI, quoting government sources, on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, while announcing the repeal of farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that necessary bills will be brought up in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month.

The forthcoming winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Earlier today, Samyukta Kisam Morcha (SKM) had welcomed the decision of Centre to repeal the farm laws, and raised further demands including the legal guarantee of MSP and ex-gratia for the family of deceased farmers. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.