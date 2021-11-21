‘Who’ll compensate for what Aryan went through’: Sanjay Gupta as court says ‘no conspiracy proof’

The Bombay High Court issued a comprehensive decision granting bail to superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case. The court stated that prima facie, no positive evidence has been found against the defendants to indicate that they colluded to commit an offence.

Responding to the court’s order, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted: ‘So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through?’

So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court.

Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through. https://t.co/LWNzbR7riB — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 20, 2021

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also took to her Twitter handle and wrote: ‘Happy @iamsrk @gaurikhan. God is great’.

On October 28, a single bench of Justice NW Sambre granted bail for Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and model Munmun Dhamecha with a personal bond of one lakh each in the case. On Saturday, a comprehensive copy of the order was made accessible. The court stated that a review of the WhatsApp messages taken from Aryan Khan’s phone reveals that nothing unpleasant was found to imply that he, Arbaaz, and Munmun, as well as the other defendants in the case, plotted to conduct the crime in the issue.

Also Read: Aryan Khan bail order released: ‘No evidence of conspiracy’, says HC

The NCB detained Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha on October 3 and charged them with violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On October 30, Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison. He is compelled to appear before the NCB office in south Mumbai every Friday to mark his presence under the bail restrictions set by the Bombay High Court.