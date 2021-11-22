2024- a feature film entirely shot on OnePlus 9 Pro; Releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon

OnePlus debuted its OnePlus 9 flagship series earlier this year, which featured Hasselblad-branded cameras. Since its introduction, OnePlus has partnered with a number of Indian production businesses to market the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Now, OnePlus and Vikramaditya Motwane, a well-known Indian film director, have teamed together to shoot a full-fledged feature film utilising the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s production business Andolan Productions and OnePlus, in cooperation with Big Bad Wolf Studios and Odd and Even Productions, created the feature film 2024. The one-hour feature film’s trailer was recently released on YouTube, and you can watch it right here.

From the trailer, the film 2024 appears to be a fictitious representation of today’s pandemic situation in the world. However, it is set in the year 2024 and follows the lives of four young people who grew up together in an orphanage in Mumbai, India, as they attempt to survive in a virus-infected environment.

It’s intriguing to see OnePlus come up with marketing methods like this to promote the Hasselblad cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. According to the company, the film was shot exclusively on the OnePlus 9 Pro, the series’ higher-end device.