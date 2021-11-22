A big ‘Thank you‘ note from the Himalayas to Sunny Deol from dad; Read on

Fans usually like seeing legendary actor Dharmendra spending quality time with his family, particularly his son Sunny Deol. The father-son duo recently spent some quality time together in the highlands of Himachal Pradesh. Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to post a video of him and Sunny enjoying the picturesque view from the top of the Himalayas. He also expressed gratitude to his son for bringing him on a vacation to Himachal.

Sharing a picture of the father-son duo and a video with the beautiful landscape, Dharmendra wrote: ‘My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa’.

Click here to watch the Instagram video shared by Dharmendra

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked down to the comment section and showered the father-son duo with love. One wrote, ‘Have a wonderful father-son time’, while another commented, ‘Lovely place, lovely bonding between father and son’.

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in ‘Apne 2’ with Sunny. On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will be next seen in ‘Velle’ with Abhay Deol. The trailer has been released.