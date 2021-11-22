Abu Dhabi expands freelance license to include additional commercial activities

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development added 11 new commercial activities with the freelance licence, which allows native individuals, citizens, residents, and non-residents in the UAE to apply for it. This brings the total number of commercial activities listed under this licence to 62, all of which can be practised from the residence or any other authorised location, subject to the general provisions of the licence.

Organizing accounting records and books, analysing accounting and auditing systems, Shariah auditing consultations for Islamic financial institution transactions, consulting in the fields of taxation, electronic networks, electronic security, innovation, artificial intelligence, information technology network services, design and programming of electronic chips, design and programming of database systems, and management service are the new activities added by the department.

His Excellency Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, emphasised the importance of the free professions licence in activating the role of citizens and non-citizens in the business sector at the Emirate level, which would stimulate the business and investment environment in Abu Dhabi by creating free job opportunities based on technical specialisations.