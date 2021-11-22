Andhra Govt may repeal controversial three capitals law; Amaravati to be sole state capital

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has informed on Monday that it was withdrawing the controversial Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, passed last year. Amaravati will remain as the sole capital of the State, the Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh Subrahmanyam Sriram told the High Court on Monday.

The Advocate General S Subramaniam informed that the Chief Minister would make a statement regarding the repealing of the laws in Andhra state Assembly. The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice P K Mishra asked the AG to file a detailed affidavit and adjourned the hearing till 2.30 PM.

Government sources said that the state Cabinet conducted an emergency meeting and cleared the Repeal Bill to be introduced in the Legislature. The act was intended to establish three capitals for the state. The State will be thus repealing the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, and the 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020. These acts had received the Governor’s consent back in July 2020, and had paved the way for the State to have three capitals for its needs, executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.