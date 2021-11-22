Authorities in Abu Dhabi announces new health and safety requirements for nurseries

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) in Abu Dhabi has issued new health and safety guidelines for nurseries. The authority urged all operators of nurseries in the emirate to strictly follow the guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, nursery buildings must contain indoor and outdoor spaces that are suitable for the number and ages of children. It should be located in a quiet area away from loud noise and must be established on the ground floor or the first floor of an apartment building. The building must be hygienic and must have all necessary fire-fighting equipments.