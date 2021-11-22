Britain to ban single use plastic utensils in England

Polystyrene and single-use plastic plates and cutlery may be outlawed in England as the British government aims to eradicate all unnecessary plastic trash, according to a statement released on Saturday.

England consumes 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion single-use cutlery pieces per year, the most of which are plastic, but just 10% is recycled after disposal, according to the report.

Businesses and consumers will be required to shift to more sustainable options under suggestions in a 12-week public consultation.

In addition, the government issued a separate request to address additional forms of plastic pollution, such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, sachets and other single-use containers.

A future governmental approach could be to prohibit the use of plastic in these items.