Britain to diplomatically boycott Winter Olympics

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Britain is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest of China’s human rights record.

The government is having an active conversation, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss reportedly supporting the boycott, according to the Times

British officials would not attend the Games, but the ambassador to China would, the Times report added.

The report said that five Conservative politicians wrote to Johnson pushing him to prohibit any official UK diplomatic participation at the Winter Olympics in February.

On Thursday, US Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged that the US was also considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.